Madeira ‘Best Island Destination in Europe’ for the 9th time

Madeira has just won the ‘Europe’s Leading Island Destination’ award at the ‘World Travel Awards’. This is the ninth time that the Region has achieved the distinction.

Nominated for the award were 11 islands: Azores, Mallorca and Canaries (Spain), Crete and Cyclades, Aegean Islands (Greece), Cyprus, Guernsey and Jersey (United Kingdom), Malta and also Sardinia and Sicily (Italy).

The regional secretary of Tourism and Culture and president of the Madeira Promotion Association considers it “important for Madeira to win the ‘Best Island Destination in Europe’ award for the ninth time, thus contributing to giving “more consistency to the recognition that region reached across the world.”

Eduardo Jesus emphasizes that the distinction “should fill with pride all those who work in Tourism in the Region, as well as the residents who see their land being continually valued internationally, and equally the thousands of travelers who visit us, who, therefore, value it even more your holiday destination.”

The recognition joins the election of ‘Best Island Destination in the World’ also won by the World Travel Awards for eight consecutive years (2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015).

The ‘World Travel Awards’, created in 1993 and awarded annually to recognise, reward and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries. They constitute one of the main awards in the different sectors that appear on restricted lists and are awarded after online voting by the public and tourism professionals.

From Diário Notícias

