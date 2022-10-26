Two cruise ships bring around 6,800 people to the Port of Funchal

They have had a great morning, but now the rain has started….

The two cruise ships that this Wednesday, October 26, are docked in the Port of Funchal, – ‘Celebrity Silhouette’ and ‘Mein Schiff 4 -, are moving almost 6,800 people, including passengers and crew.

In a note issued, APRAM – Administration of Ports of the Autonomous Region of Madeira, reveals that the ‘Celebrity Silhouette’, from Tenerife, will make a nine-hour stop in the Port of Funchal, bringing 2,400 passengers and 1,131 crew on board. At 4:00 pm the ship continues the transatlantic voyage that takes it to Miami.

Operated by TUI, the ‘Mein Schiff 4’, which is resuming the route to the Atlantic islands, came from Lisbon, with 2,317 passengers and 908 crew. At 18:00 the ship departs for the island of La Palma, after a 12-hour stopover in Madeira.

The Port of Funchal is preparing to receive the ships ‘Sirena’ and ‘Spirit of Discovery’ tomorrow.

From Diário Notícias

