XIAOMI OPENS STORE ON SATURDAY AT MADEIRA SHOPPING

A Xiaomi Store opens Saturday, from 10:00 am, at the Madeira Shopping mall, with the brand covering the entire national territory with stores from north to south, Azores and Madeira.

According to a company source, the new store will feature “the latest news, such as the Xiaomi 12T series smartphones, the Xiaomi TV Q2 Series range and other successful products in the wearables category such as the Smart Band 7 Pro and several smart home appliances”.

“With the opening of the Xiaomi store in Madeira, we are present in 100% of the national territory, which proves the strong commitment of the brand in Portugal and, above all, being close to our Xiaomi Fans and new consumers. The goal is to provide the best technology at the fairest price, so that anyone can enjoy an increasingly easy and connected life”, reveals Tiago Flores, Country Director at Xiaomi.

On the opening day, the company announces that “a scratch card will be offered to anyone who makes purchases worth €30 or more. This scratch card, in addition to guaranteeing a 10% discount for future purchases, cannot be combined with other campaigns in force and valid until December 31, it will also entitle you to prizes, including: Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro; Xiaomi Smart Band 6; Mi Smart Scale 2; Mi Motion-Activated Night Light 2 Bluetooth Lamp; Mi Smart LED Bulb Essential White and Color ; Redmi Buds 3 Lite; Various official brand merchandising”.

Xiaomi Corporation was founded in April 2010 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on July 9, 2018 (1810.HK). Xiaomi is a consumer electronics and smart manufacturing company with smartphones and hardware connected through an IoT platform at its core.

‘Being friends with users and being the coolest company in their eyes’ is the company’s motto, which says it is “continuously pursuing innovation, a high-quality user experience and operational efficiency”.

“The company incessantly builds amazing products with honest prices to allow all people in the world to enjoy a better life through innovative technology”, guarantee those responsible for Xiaomi.

Xiaomi is one of the world’s leading smartphone companies and is starting to implement in Madeira.

According to the statement announcing the store’s opening, “the company’s market share in terms of smartphone shipments was ranked 3rd globally in the first quarter of 2022. The company also established the platform world leader in consumer AIoT (AI+IoT), with more than 478 million smart devices connected to its platform (excluding smartphones, laptops and tablets) as of March 31, 2022. Xiaomi products are present in more than 100 countries and regions worldwide. In August 2022, Xiaomi was included in the Fortune Global 500 list for the fourth year in a row, ranking 266th, up 72 places compared to 2021”.

Xiaomi is a constituent of the Hang Seng Index, Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, Hang Seng TECH Index and Hang Seng China 50 Index.

More information about Xiaomi as a company can be obtained through the website.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...