‘Norwegian Getaway’ debuts in Funchal with 3,834 passengers

For the first time, the port of Funchal received, today, the ship ‘Norwegian Getaway’, which brought 5,416 people on board, with 3,834 passengers and the remaining crew. The ship departs at 5 pm, heading for Lisbon.

The ship, which arrived from Ponta Delgada, is carrying out the ’12 nights transatlantic Bahamas, Azores and Madeira’ cruise, which started in Port Canaveral, Florida, with stopovers in Stirrup Cay, in the Bahamas; Thin tip; Funchal and Lisbon, where it arrives on the 15th of this month of June.

That same day, another 9-night cruise to Italy, France and Spain begins.

