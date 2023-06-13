IFCN OFFERS 30,000 PLANTS

The Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation is giving away, free of charge, around 30,000 native plants from Madeira and Porto Santo so that the population can plant in their green and landscaped areas. The campaign takes place on the 15th and 16th, at the Forest Nurseries in the Region.

This action comes within the framework of the Day to Combat Desertification and Drought, which has been marked by the United Nations since 1995, with the aim of promoting public awareness of the problem of desertification.

Interested parties must pre-register by tomorrow, June 14th, via email info.ifcn@madeira.gov.pt.

Thus, they will be able to go to the chosen collection point at the agreed time and identify themselves. Each citizen can collect a maximum of 5 plants. Rural landowners whose objective is to plant small plots of land (with an area not exceeding 5,000 m2), as long as they identify the plot to be planted, can raise up to a maximum of 100 specimens.

Collections at….

Matur – Água de Pena

Pico das Pedras – Santana

Viveiro Florestal da Casa Velha – Santo da Serra

Viveiro Florestal da Santa do Porto Moniz

Salões – Porto Santo

