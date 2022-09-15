LIDL buys Madeira Wine block

The news that makes the headline in today’s edition of its DIÁRIO reveals that the supermarket chain LIDL, which is preparing to enter the regional market, bought the Madeira Wine block, next to the Red Cross.

The formalization of the deal of around 5 million euros took place in August. The company wants to open a supermarket, but for now it has a negative opinion from the councilor of the Funchal City Council. The matter will be analyzed and decided today at the weekly meeting of the municipality.

From Diário Notícias

This will be the second location for Lidl if approved. This first will be where Aki use to be in Funchal close to Madeira shopping.

