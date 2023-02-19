CÂMARA DE LOBOS CARNIVAL TAKES TO THE STREETS TOMORROW

If you missed last night’s carnival parade, and have arrived today or tomorrow, then you have another chance to see it in Câmara de Lobos tomorrow night, its a repeat of Saturdays parade, and is a fantastic night in Câmara de Lobos, with dj after till 4am, Tuesday being a public holiday, many will be out to celebrate.

Carnival takes to the streets, in downtown Câmara de Lobos, tomorrow, February 20th at 8:30 pm. The parade will bring together 11 troupes, many of which participated in the parade held last night in Funchal, for a total of 1500 extras. An opportunity to watch the festivities up close.

The Câmara-Lobanese parade is already a reference for many Madeirans who take advantage of the eve of Carnival day to see up close some of the troupes that parade in Funchal and other projects created by various institutions on the Island, which are keen to participate in the carnival. from Camara de Lobos.

