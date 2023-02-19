Milder, but with Sahara Dust

The weather forecast for this Sunday, February 19, 2023, points to periods of very cloudy skies, with light showers, more frequent in the highlands and on the northern slopes of the island of Madeira from the afternoon.

However, according to the IPMA, the wind will blow weak to moderate (10 to 25 km/h) from the east/northeast and with the desert dust in suspension remaining, as anticipated.

In Funchal in particular, there will be periods of very cloudy skies, with the possibility of light showers and light wind (less than 15 km/h), naturally with the dust in suspension from the so-called ‘mist’.

At the moment the weather is great in Funchal, but the dust is clearly visible from the photos I have just taken.

