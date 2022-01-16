Normalized operation at Madeira airport

After a diverted flight and others waiting for an opportunity to land, the movement at Madeira International Airport – Cristiano Ronaldo tends to normalize.

In the last minute, four planes landed, namely the British Airways flight, coming from London (it was supposed to land at 10:15, but didn’t do so until 11:35); the TAP flight from Lisbon (landed at 10:53 on the first attempt); the easyJet plane from London (landed at 11:01 am); and the Jet2.com flight, which arrived from Leeds at 11:28 am

The TAP flight continues on the island of Porto Santo, which diverted after four landing attempts in Madeira. The flight must be rescheduled later today.

From Diário Notícias

