Wind up to 70 km/h and sometimes strong and persistent precipitation put the Region on yellow warning

Only the north coast of Madeira escapes, for now, the weather warnings.

Bad weather is coming and the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA) issued warnings this morning for the wind, already today, and the precipitation, between tomorrow and Tuesday.

Thus, from 9 am to 6 pm today, the south coast of the island of Madeira and the island of Porto Santo are under yellow warning for the wind, due to the forecast of strong winds with gusts of up to 70 km/h in the east and west ends of Madeira and in Porto Santo.

However, for tomorrow, from noon until 3 am on Tuesday, a yellow warning was also issued for precipitation, this time because of the high probability of periods of rain, sometimes heavy. and persistent in the south coast and mountainous regions of the island of Madeira.

From Diário Notícias

