STAR WARS FOOTAGE FUELS CREATIVITY ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Filming of the Star Wars saga in Madeira is sparking a wave of creativity on social media, with memes popping up all the time and being shared with enthusiasm.

In the many memes that already circulate on social networks, the iconic character Darth Vader (from the famous Star Wars) is the main figure and even the popular compadre Jodé could not resist embodying the figure, adding the strength of Cristiano Ronaldo to the image.

Stormtroopers and little Grogu are also featured in some of the images that place the characters (now with The Mandalorian as the central figure) in the role of explorers of the island and its delicacies such as espetada and poncha, not missing the landscapes that will have attracted the production.

Like this: Like Loading...