Accident involving 5 vehicles clogs expressway

An accident involving several vehicles, including a heavy one, which occurred on the expressway, on the Pestana Júnior’ junction is causing traffic congestion in the Ribeira Brava / Machico direction.

Apparently, the chain accident involves five vehicles. It is unknown whether it caused any injuries.

From Diário Notícias

Having just passed this in the opposite direction thankfully, I confirm 5 vehicles went into the back of each other just before the petrol station, and traffic was already queuing back to junction 9 hospital…

Like this: Like Loading...