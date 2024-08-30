Concerts in the English Church Gardens restart

Concerts in the English Church Gardens restartTobi Hughes·30th August 2024Madeira News Concerts in The Gardens of the English Church restart again this week. Please try and support the Church and the musicians. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related