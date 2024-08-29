‘Ambassadors’ Claudia Vieira and Lourenço Ortigão show Madeira “in its entirety”

Cláudia Vieira and Lourenço Ortigão have joined forces with Destino Madeira to promote their campaign and share a promotional video about Madeira. In recent days, there have been several images and videos shared on social media about the beauty of our archipelago.

Two of the most recent contributions to this joint work were from the Destination ambassadors, actors Cláudia Vieira and Lourenço Ortigão, who joined in the redoubled effort that has existed in terms of communication.

This Wednesday, on their respective social media pages, the ambassadors shared the video of the Promotion Association’s campaign “Viver a Madeira por Inteiro”, the same one that was awarded, in February of this year, with 2nd place in the “Advertising” category at the Finisterra Arrábida Film Art & Tourism Festival.

In this post, Cláudia Vieira wrote: “This immensity still gives me goosebumps… I feel like this will always be my reaction when I arrive in Madeira. Waking up with the first rays of sunshine, and setting off on an adventure, or relaxing by the sea and indulging in the local flavors. Madeira really is one of those places that needs to be experienced. I can’t wait to go back.” In the stories on her page, Cláudia Vieira also shared many photos of her various visits to the region over the years and even included a picture of her daughters on the island.

Lourenço Ortigão wrote about the same video: “The sea here has something different… I never tire of saying it! Only in my Madeira can I wake up with the energy of a dive and then be immersed in a mystical forest, over a thousand meters above sea level. And the best part of all this? Being able to share this special place with my family. I’ve already planned my return.”

It should be noted that the videos for the destination campaign, in this case the one now shared by the “ambassadors” and therefore aimed at the national market, were produced by the Portuguese production company BRO Cinema and directed by Mário Patrocínio. In this project, AP-M also had Pedro Patrocínio as director of photography and Rute Avelar and Thaís Carneiro as producers. The creative concept for the campaign was developed by BAR Ogilvy with José Bomtempo as creative director.

In addition to Cláudia Vieira and Lourenço Ortigão, the brand ambassadors MOT – Madeira Ocean & Trails are also following the communication work that has been developed by the Madeira Promotion Association.

From Jornal Madeira

