Many cancelled flights today

Many cancelled flights todayTobi Hughes·6th June 2023Madeira News Only the two aircraft mentioned earlier have managed to land. Nothing else has landed today and the airport arrivals are showing many cancelled flights. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related