Terras do Avô Madeira sparkling wine in the ‘top 4’ of the International Competition

Terras do Avô sparkling wines, from the Caldeira family, from Seixal, are once again featured in the International Sparkling Contest ‘Brut Experience’. The fourth edition took place on October 29, with the presence of Portuguese, Spanish, Moldovan, Italian and Greek producers, and the results were announced today.

The Brut Experience 2021 International Sparkling Contest assesses the quality of the world’s natural raw and raw sparkling wines, in various categories, distinguishing them with Silver, Gold and Prestige awards.

In the highest category, the ‘Prestígio’ award, in which four sparkling wines were awarded, we find Terras do Avô sparkling wine 2015 Filipa 50, which obtained a rating of 95.25 points out of 100.

Terras do Avô sparkling wine 2014 won the ‘Gold’ award, having obtained a classification of 91 points out of 100.

From Diário Notícias

