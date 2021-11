Friday night, two Madeirans with false vaccination certificates were stopped outside night entertainment establishments. The criminal proceeding goes to the Public Ministry. Nearly thirty people from outside the European Union also stayed at the door as it was not possible to validate the vaccination certificates.

The night was marked by an inspection by the Regional Authority for Economic Activities and the Public Security Police. An operation that repeats itself last night.

Mais de 20 barrados à porta (vídeo)

