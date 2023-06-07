TOURIST IGNORES DANGER ON THE BEACH IN CÂMARA DE LOBOS AND ENDS UP IN HOSPITAL (WITH VIDEO)

Another stupid tourist ends up in hospital.

A tourist, approximately 30 years old, suffered this afternoon, around 15:30, a fall of two meters, in the pools of Salinas, in Câmara de Lobos.

In a video captured by Cynthia Bernardino, the woman of foreign origin can be seen, accompanied by another man, completely ignoring the intense sea turmoil. She climbed a rock about two meters high and ended up being knocked down by the strong swell.

She was initially rescued by the man who was with her, with the help of a resident.

The Câmara de Lobos Volunteer Firefighters were at the scene, helping the victim, who had difficulty walking and was eventually transported to the hospital.

Like this: Like Loading...