And another stupid tourist almost washed into the sea.

A man, a foreigner, risked his life this afternoon walking along the rock wall of Câmara de Lobos pier, in a moment of great maritime agitation.

Before the incredulous gaze of those who watched the dangerous crossing over the rock, when everything was heading towards a kind of challenge fulfilled, the individual ended up being caught by the breaking of a wave, which projected him onto the platform of the pier.

The fall, as you can see from the video, was violent.

The man, who was at the scene alone, still got up, but had to be assisted shortly afterwards by the Volunteer Firefighters of Câmara de Lobos, who immobilized him and transported him to the hospital in Funchal.

The alert was given around 17:34. We do not know the nationality of the victim.

This was the second case, with similar outlines, of indifference to danger by the sea, registered this Wednesday, in Câmara de Lobos.

