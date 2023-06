The President of the Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation, Manuel Filipe, has just announced in a statement to JMFM that of the 33 recommended pedestrian routes, seven have already been reopened, following the storm that hit the Region.

The rest will be evaluated in the coming days. To the Mountain Guides and to all those who intend to take routes alert to avoid using those that are not open.

Check what paths are open on this link below.

Levadas Madeira

