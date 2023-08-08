CONSTRUCTIONS IN PRAIA FORMOSA ADVANCE THIS YEAR AND PRIVATE COMPANIES PAY EIGHT MILLION FOR WORKS IN PUBLIC AREAS

The mayor of Funchal considers that the city is experiencing a “historic milestone”, with the progress of the Praia Formosa project, whose implementation unit will be publicly discussed tomorrow.

At the press conference to present the public discussion period, Pedro Calado spoke of the “historic milestone” of a process that the city had been waiting for a solution for many years.

Starting tomorrow, people from Funchal will be able to make their contributions, if they so wish, on the different channels created for this purpose.

The project for Praia Formosa foresees the construction of six buildings, with up to 9 floors above the ground, and the construction of around 550 dwellings.

There is a public and a private part. The public part, which stems from the transfer of land from the private sector, will make it possible to build the largest garden in the city, with an area greater than that of Parque de Santa Catarina.

Works on the public part will be supported by the private sector and should amount to eight million euros, as revealed at the press conference.

In addition to the public garden, a wall will be built with two levels of height, of three and two meters, a solution that will create an extensive solarium area.

The first works should arrive on the ground in the last quarter of this year, estimates Pedro Calado.

From Jornal Madeira

