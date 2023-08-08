Illegal parking continues to be “chaos” in Pico do Areeiro

The stupidity of the parking in this area is unbelievable, and there should be more fines and more cars being towed, this could be put towards the new parking, and repairing the road in many places.

The road constraints that happen in the vicinity of Pico do Areeiro, one of the highest points in Madeira and therefore a decoy for the thousands of tourists who visit the island during the year, are becoming commonplace.

This time, some cars badly parked in the two lanes of the carriageway leading to the tourist spot caused, this morning, several problems in road traffic.

As you can see in the video, poorly parked cars made it impossible for a heavy car to pass and, consequently, caused a long queue of traffic, which forced the Public Security Police (PSP) to act.

This almost daily practice, caused by the floods of visitors, has provoked several complaints from tourist guides, as well as from Madeirans, who systematically find it a problem to visit one of the most beautiful and sought after places on the island of Madeira.

From Diário Notícias

