Illegal parking continues to be “chaos” in Pico do Areeiro

The stupidity of the parking in this area is unbelievable, and there should be more fines and more cars being towed, this could be put towards the new parking, and repairing the road in many places.

The road constraints that happen in the vicinity of Pico do Areeiro, one of the highest points in Madeira and therefore a decoy for the thousands of tourists who visit the island during the year, are becoming commonplace.

This time, some cars badly parked in the two lanes of the carriageway leading to the tourist spot caused, this morning, several problems in road traffic.

As you can see in the video, poorly parked cars made it impossible for a heavy car to pass and, consequently, caused a long queue of traffic, which forced the Public Security Police (PSP) to act.

This almost daily practice, caused by the floods of visitors, has provoked several complaints from tourist guides, as well as from Madeirans, who systematically find it a problem to visit one of the most beautiful and sought after places on the island of Madeira.

  1. Simple solution, stop all acess and only allow licenced vehicles to bring tourists to the spot. Fine all who can’t produce a permit, clamp cars illegally parked. The cost or permits can be added to the cost of the transport. If it is such a “pull” charge people to go there they will pay. Gradually the golden goose which is tourism will be killed and nobody will win. We are bursting at the seams something will have to give.

  2. Hello again,

    I agree with every word of PDSPete’s comment. If people are too stupid or ignorant to be able to regulate themselves, then a permit system and towing away ‘unregulated’ vehicles is the only way forward. A hefty ‘recovery fee’ (of at least 300 Euros to get their vehicle back?) would not only put people off using their own vehicles, but would also pay for the upkeep of having to patrol the area and the cost of removing badly/illegally parked vehicles.

    Perhaps also a tollgate/barrier at some appropriate location further down Pico Do Areeiro with a turning area to send ‘unlicensed’ vehicles back without having to create further chaos at the summit?

