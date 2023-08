The 19-year-old, the sole survivor of the accident at Achadas da Cruz, in Porto Moniz, on the 30th of July, has already left intensive care.

The boy remains hospitalized at Dr. Nélio Mendonça, but apparently free of danger.

As reported by DIÁRIO, this accident resulted in two deaths, a 19-year-old and a 17-year-old, after the car fell from a height of approximately 180 meters.

The survivor was rescued by the Regional Civil Protection Service helicopter.

