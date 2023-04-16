‘Costa Diadema’ debuts in Porto do Funchal

With capacity for almost five thousand passengers and more than 1,250 crew, the cruise ship ‘Costa Diadema’ finally made its debut in the Port of Funchal. This ship is almost 10 years old, and Madeira its maiden voyage took in 2014.

Nicola Dolfi, captain of the ship, who had not been to Madeira for some years, received the official members on the visit they make on these occasions to exchange commemorative crests.

The experienced Italian sailor stressed his satisfaction at returning to Madeira, reinforced by the fact that he noticed important improvements and at a time when the Port of Funchal is growing in popularity.

The ‘Costa Diadema’ is due to return once again to the port of Funchal by the end of the month on its journey through Mediterranean ports and Atlantic islands, in addition to a technical stopover, in November, on a transatlantic journey to Brazil.

Jorge Ferreira, director of maritime operations at Blandy Shipping, said that this stopover encompasses a new bet by the Costa cruise company, given that the popularity of the Port of Funchal is revealed by the various inaugural stopovers, including two more ships next week.

‘Le Bellot’ arrives here on the 21st in the morning and leaves on the 22nd at lunchtime. The ‘World Traveller’ arrives at 13:00 on the 24th and leaves at midnight.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...