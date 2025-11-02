‘AIDAsol’ and ‘Mein Schiff 3’ brought more than 4,500 passengers to Madeira.

More than 4,500 passengers arrived this Sunday at the port of Funchal aboard two cruise ships. For tomorrow, Monday, the arrival of two more ships is expected, carrying approximately 5,000 people, including passengers and crew.

The ‘AIDAsol’ was the first to arrive today at the port of Funchal, carrying 2,142 passengers and 627 crew members. Operated by Blatas, it is on a repositioning voyage to the Caribbean. The itinerary began on October 26th in Hamburg, Germany, then passing through the British islands of Portland and La Coruña (Spain) before arriving in Funchal. Later today, at 6 PM, it will head to Santa Cruz de La Palma and then Santa Cruz de Tenerife, before crossing the Atlantic to Antigua first, and then Guadeloupe, Dominica, Saint Lucia, Barbados, and Martinique.

The ‘Mein Schiff 3’ docked around 7 am, coming from Leixões, and will depart for Lanzarote at 10 pm. Operated by JFM Shipping, it is commanded by the German Sven Kassel and carries 2,497 passengers and 950 crew members. It is undertaking a 21-day voyage that began in Bremen, Germany, and ends on November 16th in the same port. It has already passed through Spain (La Coruña) and Leixões before arriving in Madeira. The itinerary also includes visits to the Canary Islands (Lanzarote, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, San Sebastian de la Gomera, Santa Cruz de La Palma and Santa Cruz de Tenerife), Morocco (Agadir) and Lisbon.

