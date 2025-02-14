Madeiran D. Tolentino Mendonça will replace Pope at Sunday mass

Madeiran Cardinal D. Tolentino Mendonça is expected to replace Pope Francis at Sunday Mass this weekend. The need to replace the Supreme Pontiff comes after he was hospitalized to recover from bronchitis. The news was confirmed by the Ecclesia news agency.

Despite being diagnosed with bronchitis last week, the 88-year-old Pope continued his audiences. However, today it emerged that he has been hospitalized to recover his health.

José Tolentino Mendonça is currently Prefect of the Dicastery for Culture and Education. Sunday’s Mass will be on the occasion of the Jubilee of Artists and the World of Culture.

According to the Ecclesia agency, “the Vatican announced today the cancellation of all the Pope’s activities until February 17, after Francis was admitted for the fourth time to the Gemelli Hospital in Rome due to bronchitis.”

