Madeira with two yellow warning periods for rain

The IPMA has just issued a yellow warning for rain across the entire Madeira archipelago, divided into two periods in which you can expect “showers, sometimes heavy, which may be accompanied by thunderstorms”.

As expected, the IPMA warning covers from the end of the afternoon (6:00 pm) until the beginning of tomorrow (6:00 am), 12 hours in which the North coast, the South coast and the mountainous regions of Madeira, as well as the island of Porto Santo will be crossed by a depression coming from the North.

Around 12 hours later, the two islands will be hit by another period of heavy rain that may be accompanied by thunderstorms, lasting between 6:00 pm on Friday and 12:00 pm on Saturday, a period of 15 hours in which it is expected that the warning may be raised from yellow to orange.

