SATA Azores Airlines has submitted schedules to the Official Airline Guide (OAG) to begin serving New York JFK to Funchal, Madeira, it was reported.

The service is not yet available, but the new route is expected it to be officially announced shortly.

According to the planned schedule, SATA Azores Airlines will depart from Funchal at 16:00, arriving at JFK at 18:50, and departing from JFK at 20:50, arriving in Funchal at 08:05 the following day.

The Official Airline Guide (OAG) is an air travel intelligence reference that provides data on airline schedules, cargo and aviation analytics.

Accordingly, SATA Azores Airlines has filed a request to operate between Funchal and New York JFK once weekly starting November 1st. The carrier plans to offer 21 roundtrips until March 21st, 2021.

