Looks like the end of the Green and Amber Lists, as they could be scrapped in the UK in a much needed shake-up to get more people travelling. Those double vaccinated could have a much easier way to travel very soon.

The red list is likely to remain on countries where it is not safe to travel along with the 10 day quarantine in a government hotel.

But the travel industry also want the end of testing when returning to the UK, the cost which puts a lot of people off travelling, and will also make the passenger locator form a lot more simple to fill out.

Full story on the BBC