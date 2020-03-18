The President of the Republic today declared a state of emergency in Portugal, for 15 days, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The announcement was made by Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa in a communication to the country, from the Palace of Belém, in Lisbon, after hearing the Council of State, having obtained the positive opinion of the Government and the approval of the decree by the Assembly of the Republic, in Lisbon.

“I just declared a state of emergency. It is an exceptional decision, for an exceptional time. It is being and will be more intense, it will last longer. It will be a test for our National Health Service. It is an unprecedented treatment. It is a huge challenge for the way we live and for our health ”, said the president.

“We bet on restraint to try to avoid contagion and buy time to find an answer. The National Health Service continues to do a remarkable job. The Portuguese disciplined themselves and were and have been exemplary, ”he added.

Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa also admitted a state of emergency for 15 days, but that can be increased if necessary.