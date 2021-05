Today, the Regional Health Directorate reports 12 more cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection in RAM, 1 case imported from France and 11 cases of local transmission, most of which are already associated with positive case contacts.

The region now accounts for 9,445 confirmed cases of covid-19, and as there are more than 25 recovered cases to report, this means that RAM now accounts for 9,179 recovered cases and 194 active cases (15 imported and 179 for local transmission).

From Diário Notícias