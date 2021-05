Just wondering if anyone with timeshare or similar with Pestana, have you heard when more hotels will open?

The deal was closed yesterday with the old Madeira Palacio Hotel, which will now be a Pestana resort, but they have been very quiet on when more hotels will open on the island.

I believe all the Enotels are still closed and I know the one in the Lido is still under refurbishment.

