Our seminars discuss holistic financial planning in Portugal, with a focus on:
Brexit update | what we know now and what you need to do
Non-Habitual Residence changes | lump sum pension transfers and tax allowances
Estate planning | planning for life’s advances and your family’s future
The right time to invest | what have we learned from the past
Choosing investments | property vs liquid assets, and the rollover relief
Financial health check | how regular holistic reviews protect your wealth
Thursday 19th March
Belmond Reid’s Palace, MADEIRA | Registration 3pm
Please feel free to forward this invitation to any friends who would find the seminar useful.
Book your seat now tel. 289 350 150 E-mail. [email protected]