Madeira Airport Park 7 closes for renovations, sparking criticism

Aeroportos da Madeira has already informed all customers to remove their vehicles from parking lot 7 at Madeira Airport, as it will close today for works for an indefinite period.

A situation that has generated a lot of criticism, as some Madeirans with trips planned soon admit that they have no other ‘Low Cost’ zone to park their car.

Furthermore, they complain that they are unable to make online reservations for parking at Madeira Airport and regret this inconvenience, which forces them to find other alternatives.

DIÁRIO asked those responsible for airport parking whether there will now be another ‘Low Cost’ car park, but has not yet received a response.

However, regarding reservations, the company recently clarified that reservations are currently unavailable due to renovations currently underway in some parking lots. “You can’t make reservations. You just have to arrive at the parking lot, get your ticket, and then pay at the end,” explained an airport source, adding that three parking lots will be renovated in total and that the work will continue until October.

From Diário Notícias

