Young people cause disturbances and are expelled from the Lido

A group of young men, aged between 20 and 25, were expelled from the Lido Beach Complex yesterday after causing disturbances on that beach.

According to a bather who witnessed the situation, it all started when the young people entered the east side of the beach with a radio playing music “at full volume”, which bothered those who decided to go swimming there.

The young men were called to attention, but they ignored the lifeguard’s orders and refused to lower the music. Furthermore, the same source reports, they displayed aggressive behavior and, in a provocative tone, even confronted the lifeguard, who was forced to inform the authorities.

About 30 minutes later, two members of the Maritime Police arrived at the scene and reportedly identified at least one of the group’s young men, allegedly under the influence of drugs. DIÁRIO was unable to confirm this, although the swimmer in question noted that the police officer himself had commented on the peculiar smell in the area.

It is only known that the group was expelled from this beach complex, demanding the amount they paid for entry, which did not happen.

The bather who witnessed the disorder complained that “these situations have been recurring on this beach” and regretted that there is no more control by the competent authorities regarding entries, mainly by young people who “arrive with the intention of disturbing others.”

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...