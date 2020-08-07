Going to Porto Santo and not eating a lambeca is like going to Rome and not seeing the Pope. So it is with everyone, so it is with Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.

The Head of State had already promised, on his arrival at the golden island, that he wanted the beach and lambeca. Mission Accomplished. After taking a bath in the clear and warm waters of the extensive beach, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa last night enjoyed a magnificent lambeca in the Porto Santo style. This was streamed live on the Facebook page of RTP Madeira.

In the midst of many selfies, with people of all ages, and in a relaxed atmosphere, the President of the Republic takes advantage of all the good things that this little paradise by the sea has to offer.

And more. He made a point of paying for the ice cream. The local economy thanks you!

The Lambeca in Porto Santo has been in business for decades and is the only one on the island, we don’t even have them in Madeira. On a warm summer night expect to queue for a long time to get a taste of this paradise.

Now, to finish the night, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa is in a poncha bar. Well-deserved vacation, Mr. President!

From Jornal Madeira