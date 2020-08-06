A lot of you know, and many of you may not know why my blog just vanished or the month of July.

The blog was being attacked, and this caused a huge amount of problems, it seems many WordPress sites are being attacked all around the world, and probably will still carry on. This is the email below I sent to many of my subscribers

Hi All,

I’m emailing all of you who are subscribed to my blog, to let you know the huge problems I have been having, and the amount of stress it is causing me is through the roof.

My blog has been under attack for a while now, and we have really struggled to keep it online. My blog is now off-line but will return shortly, maybe a week or so, with much higher security, which should put an end to these attacks. So please keep your fingers crossed for me, and I hope to be back up and running in a week or so.

This has brought huge expenses to me, plus I am making no money the last couple of months, due to the blog being down.

We have no idea who is behind the attack and will never know who or the reasons behind these attacks.

If any of you can help support my blog in any way, one of the easiest ways is to use the link below at Buy Me A Coffee. https://www.buymeacoffee.com/Chinesa Or you can Paypal me at this email address. tobiinmadeira@gmail.com

I miss you all and pray I’m back blogging soon, and hopefully, we will have more tourists visiting in the coming weeks and months, and also the Flower and Wine Festival to look forward to at the beginning of September.

Also Thank you to those that have already helped to support my blog in the past, especially my Patreons at https://www.patreon.com/madeiraislandnews

Now the blog is on a new server with a high-grade security package which I hope will keep these attacks away, and let me do what I enjoy doing, that’s keeping you all up to date with the news, events and more from the island.

A huge thank you to everyone who has helped support me and its because of you I didn’t give up, and believe me I was very close, and with your help, I have managed to get the service back up and running, and hope I can keep it online, with all the new services I have.

If anyone would like to become a patron, this has become easier with the ability to sign up from 2 euros a month, and pay in Euros or Pounds, where this was not a choice before. I will have more news about this tomorrow, as I do the currency switch.

Thanks once again for all your patience, and keeping me going with all your messages.

Many of you might have to re-subscribe if you do not get the email alerts, and some have been saying they are seeing an old version of the blog. In this case, you need to clear your cache, just do a google search on how to clear your cache on your computer, but after a couple of days, this should sort itself automatically.

If you have any other problems with the blog, please email me at madeiraislandnews@gmail.com and let me know.

I have also striped a few things away which I hope will help it run faster, and make it easier for you to use.

Next week I will restart Friday Photo, So if you have some photos of the island or a selfie in Madeira, or any other fun photos please send them to me at the email address above.

If you are coming to Madeira in the near future I have 3 pined posts at the top of the blog, with some useful information, so give them a read, and also the comments, as readers have left tips and advise there also.

OK I will go now, a bit of a long post, but I hope things get all back to normal very soon for us all… Tobi