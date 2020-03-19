Madeira today registered four new cases of coronavirus. Altogether there are already seven infected with covid-19 in the Region.

This information has just been conveyed by IASaúde, during the already usual daily press conference to present the coronavirus newsletter in Madeira.

As of today, these bulletins will be issued every day at 6 pm, exclusively via LifeSize [videoconference system].

The IASaúde press conference continues to be broadcast live on the Regional Government’s Facebook page.

From Diário Notícias