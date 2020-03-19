The information has just been reiterated by the President of the Regional Government.

According to Miguel Albuquerque, all passengers who disembark in Madeira are under mandatory quarantine of 14 days.

This imposition will be guaranteed and monitored by the security forces of the region.

Not much else has changed. Try to stay at home, only go out if you need to.

Places can still trade but with the restrictions, but I think a lot of places have already closed.

I think putting the people into a hotel is the only option to control this, they say the security forces will be checking on people, but I don’t believe all these people arriving from Portugal, and staying in Quarantine.