Madeiran tries to leave Ukraine to escape war

There is a Madeiran, who was on vacation in Ukraine, who has had some difficulties getting out of the country and thus being able to return to Madeira. The information is already circulating on social media and was confirmed to DIÁRIO by a family member.

At the moment, the young man from Camacha is trying to get from Odessa, a city in southern Ukraine, to Moldova, a country with which Ukraine borders, along the Black Sea, over a distance of approximately 200 kilometers.

The lack of transport in the Ukrainian countryside has made it difficult for this young man who travels with his girlfriend to return to his homeland.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...