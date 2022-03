The national law created on December 15th ends today. It was instituted as a way to prevent the spread of covid-19, among other measures decreed by the government.

The law of the Assembly of the Republic also applied in the autonomous regions.

The mask in the public area is therefore no longer mandatory. Use may be advised in situations of crowded areas.

The use of mask in indoor spaces, public transport and other confined spaces remains.

