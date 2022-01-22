LUX HOTELS GROUP STARTS REBUILDING THE CHOUPANA HILLS HOTEL IN FUNCHAL

The Lux Hotels group has acquired the Hotel Choupana Hills Resort & Spa and will begin reconstruction work after its devastation caused by fires in 2016.

The process of selling the hotel was carried out by Cushman & Wakefield in partnership with Amazing Evolution, which had already managed the asset since 2014, according to Jornal Económico.

With this purchase, the Lux Hotels group in the archipelago debuts its presence in Madeira.

The conclusion of this operation “reinforces the confidence that tourism sector agents place in the recovery of the market, and specifically in the already evident recovery of the Madeira destination”, underlines Gonçalo Garcia, associate and director of hospitality at Cushman & Wakefield, quoted by Jornal Económico .

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...