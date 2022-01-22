WOMAN WITH COVID REMOVED FROM HOME, IN MONTE, USING CRANE VEHICLE

A Woman with covid has to be removed from the place where she lived, using a crane.

Two corporations, Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters and Funchal Sapadores Firefighters, as well as EMIR were called to Monte to assist a woman with covid-19.

The operation involved 5 members of each corporation to be able to remove the lady who suffers from obesity, weighing, according to a source from the BVM, around 300 kilos.

The Sappers went to the site with a crane truck that had to be used to get the lady out of the place.

After the operation that involved both corporations, the woman went to the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital.

From Jornal Madeira

