The three foreigners who were arrested as part of the ‘Tempestade’ operation, on a sailboat with drugs in the south of Funchal, will await trial in preventive detention at the Funchal Prison, in Cancela.

The defendants were heard in the first judicial interrogation at the Santa Cruz Court, having been indicted for an aggravated drug trafficking crime.

They are two men and a woman, aged between 25 and 30, of Russian nationality.

