Another 1,283 new cases and 2,417 recovered this Saturday

The Regional Directorate of Health reports today 1,283 new cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2 in RAM, so the region accumulates 55,978 confirmed cases of covid-19. The cases reported this Saturday, 23 are imported and 1,260 are local transmission.

There were no deaths related to Covid-19 today.

In addition to the new cases, there are 2,417 recovered cases to be reported, totaling 43,195 recovered cases and 12,626 active cases, of which 314 are imported and 12,312 are locally transmitted.

Regarding the isolation of active cases, 78 people are hospitalized at Hospital Dr. Nélio Mendonça (77 in Multipurpose Units and 1 in the Intensive Care Unit dedicated to covid-19) and 41 people are in isolation in a dedicated hotel unit, remaining the rest in their own accommodation.

From Diário Notícias

