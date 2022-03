A man was approached by the Public Security Police this morning when he was sitting, naked, next to the roundabout on Avenida Sá Carneiro, in Funchal.

The presence of the individual in that place was communicated by passersby to the PSP, who went to the place. Several people approached the individual, who had already been seen walking down Avenida do Infante.

The video we share has been ‘blurred’ in order to preserve the identity of the person involved.

Like this: Like Loading...