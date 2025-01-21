Around 40 flights cancelled since yesterday at Madeira Airport due to bad weather

A number of flights have already diverted in the last hour or so, with easyjet Gatwick and wizzair Rome going to Tenerife, and few others to Mainland Portugal.

Madeira International Airport once again registered, this Tuesday, several cancellations and flight diversions due to adverse weather conditions.

According to the ANA – Aeroportos de Portugal website, from midnight until the end of today there have already been 11 confirmed cancellations, between departures and arrivals, and now at least four diverted flights.

Two flights are waiting to land at the moment, and another 3 will be joinging those in the next 10 minutes.

