11 flights have already been cancelled today at Madeira Airport

Although the wind gave a ‘truce’ this morning at Madeira International Airport – Cristiano Ronaldo, with several aircraft able to take off and land, 11 flights have already been cancelled for this Tuesday. Between yesterday and today, 39 flights have already been cancelled.

Between departures and arrivals, resulting from the restrictions registered this Monday, trips to Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Munich, operated by Tuifly, which were scheduled to arrive at 11:15 am today, have already been cancelled. In view of this situation, departures to the same destinations have been cancelled.

As for the Portuguese airline – TAP – two departures were cancelled, bound for Lisbon, at 4:10 am and 2:25 pm, as well as an arrival scheduled for 1:35 pm.

At the moment, two aircraft are ‘circling’ – one from Wizzair, coming from Rome, and one from Binter, from Porto Santo.

At the Santa Cruz meteorological station, which serves as a reference for Madeira airport, the maximum gust reached this morning was 98 km/h at 9:50 am.

The average wind in the previous hour is 56.5 km/h, that is, above the operational limits for Madeira airport.

Taking into account data from the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA), the maximum gust recorded today in the Autonomous Region of Madeira occurred at 7:50 am, in Chão do Areeiro, reaching 106 km/h.

It is important to note that yesterday 28 flights were cancelled at Madeira International Airport, due to adverse weather conditions, according to the ANA – Aeroportos de Portugal website.

ANA warns that “adverse weather conditions may affect the operation” of the airport and advises travelers to check the status of their flight before heading to the airport.

The IPMA has placed all regions of Madeira under an orange warning due to rain and waves between 3:00 am and 6:00 pm on Tuesday and also covers the island of Porto Santo.