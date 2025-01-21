Winds have already exceeded 100 km/h in Chão do Areeiro this Tuesday

Madeira has been under a yellow warning due to strong winds since late Monday night, with IPMA forecasts remaining in place until at least 3pm on Tuesday. In Chão do Areeiro, winds have already exceeded 100 kilometres per hour early this morning.

According to data collected up to 9 am, the average wind speed at Chão do Areeiro was 55.1 km/h between 8 am and 9 am. The maximum peak was reached around 7:50 am, with gusts of 106 km/h being recorded.

In the Santa Catarina and airport area, the maximum speed recorded was 87 kilometres, at 4:10 am this morning, with the average speed being 51.5 between 8 and 9 am.

In the rest of the Region, the average wind speed in the last hour [between 8 and 9 am] has fluctuated between 9.7 kilometers, in Monte, and 32.4 kilometers, in Ponta do Pargo.

