Once the wastewater pumping system on Rua do Gorgulho is back to normal, as reported by JM at 12:13 pm, the Funchal Council maintains, just as a precaution, the ban on bathing, until Sunday, in the Bathing Complex of Lido and Praia do Gavinas.

Despite the beaches reopening this Monday, June 26th, some constraints on road traffic on Rua do Gorgulho will remain until Tuesday morning.

Frente MarFunchal informs that it keeps the remaining beaches and bathing complexes in Funchal fully operational.

From Jornal Madeira

